As expected, the tropics are becoming quite active now. There are currently 3 tropical waves the National Hurricane Center have noted have potential for further development in the next 5 days.

The storm furthest west, south of the Dominican Republic has been labeled Invest 97L. An invest is simply an area the National Hurricane Center has noted for the potential for tropical development. 97L is a fairly pronounced tropical wave skirting north of the Venezuelan and Colombian coastline.