Yet Another Tropical Storm Develops In Caribbean

Tropical Storm Iota formed Friday, and it is forecast to move west towards Honduras and Nicaragua next week. Iota is forecast to rapidly intensify, becoming a major hurricane before landfall.





This is the same area that was hit hard by Cat. 4 Eta a couple of weeks ago, so this is particularly bad news for Central America. This is the 30th named storm of 2020, which extends 2020’s record breaking lead in that category.

You can keep track of ALL of the systems in the Atlantic here:

Thankfully, it doesn’t look like Iota is poised to end up drifting north like Eta did. Our weather looks cool and dry next week. Get the latest on our forecast in our forecast discussion.

