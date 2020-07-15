Year to date rainfall: 2020 still running well above average

Hot and dry conditions have taken hold of north Alabama this week. Despite the toasty weather, local vegetation is holding up — thanks to numerous months of above-average rainfall.

Year-to-date, both Huntsville and Muscle Shoals are experiencing rainfall totals that amount to nearly 50 inches of rain. For perspective, Huntsville’s rainfall to date is well over a foot above average, and Muscle Shoals’ rain is nearly two feet above average!

Year to Date Rainfall as of July 15

The year is a little more than 50 percent over, and so far 2020 is stacking up to be a Top 3 year in terms of rainfall.

At 46.86 inches, the year is shaping up to be the third wettest for the Rocket City. Muscle Shoals has picked up more rainfall this year, and it is shaping up to be the second wettest thus far, with only 1939 registering more rainfall compared to 2020.





Month to Date Rainfall for July

A few days this month brought very heavy rain to both Huntsville and Muscle Shoals, and already the rainfall overage is stacking up for the Shoals.

On average, July is a “medium” month when it comes to rainfall: not the wettest, not the driest, but respectable in terms of rain. In Huntsville, the July average rainfall is 4.05 inches, and it increases to 4.30 inches for Muscle Shoals.





Is more rain on the way?

A frontal boundary will dip into the Tennessee Valley and attempt to spark up some showers and thunderstorm on Thursday and Friday. However, the rainfall is not guaranteed: Expect more of a “miss” than a “hit” from these potential downpours.

Hot temperatures continue in the forecast as well. Click here to read the forecast discussion for the upcoming weekend.

– Christina

Connect with me!

Facebook: Christina Edwards, WHNT

Twitter: @ChristinaWHNTwx