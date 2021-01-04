Wintry Weather Chances Next Week? What We Know Right Now

As we head into the start of next week, another upper level disturbance will be moving into the Southeast from the Southern Plains.

Obviously, 7-8 days out, forecast model performance is pretty poor, but there have been some hints that this system could produce some wintry weather. There’s likely going to be some social media nonsense around this over the next few days, so I wanted to talk about what we know as of today.

First, keep in mind a weather model isn’t a forecast. It’s a computer simulation. And the further out into the future that computer simulation goes, the less likely it is to be accurate. You can kind of think of this like a Pachinko board (or Plinko for us Price is Right fans).

When you start that forecast so far out, the forecast model is bound to get some of those “bounces” on the board wrong. But if you could drop the ball at “Day 3” rather than “Day 8”, you’d have a much better chance of hitting the right target. Each forecast model gives you just that one path, so it doesn’t encompass the wide range of paths that might end up happening. So what tools would we look at further out to get a better view of the potential paths?

A slightly better tool to look at how likely wintry weather is, is using what we call ensemble models. This is sort of like running a bunch of similar forecast models at once. By doing that, we can see how often a particular thing is likely to occur. So what happens with this forecast when we look at the ensembles?

GFS (American) Ensembles

ECMWF (European) Ensembles

Well, there’s some support for snow. The European ensembles show a bit more support than the American does, but both show at least some paths our weather could take that could lead to some snow. So, what do we know right now? What does all this mean for our forecast?

The overall pattern early next week means we can’t rule out some form of wintry weather. That’s about the extent of what we can know with any confidence as of Monday, January 4th. Anyone telling you otherwise isn’t being honest with what the limitations of long-range forecasting are. We’ll keep a close eye on this, and as we get closer to the start of next week, we should have a better idea of what this setup will be capable of.

