Wintry Mix Sunday? It’s Possible!

There’s plenty of buzz going around about this weekend’s forecast. Could the Tennessee Valley see another round of snow? It’s a possibility as we end the weekend. This is what we know as of Wednesday!

Saturday

Rain is in the forecast to start the weekend as an area of low pressure moves in from the west. Expect a cold rain with highs in the middle 40s. Don’t expect any issues during the day Saturday.

A COLD RAIN SATURDAY

SATURDAY NIGHT & SUNDAY

This is where it could get interesting. As the storm passes, cold air wraps around behind it. This could change the rain to a mix of rain and snow Saturday night. Snow is possible on Sunday as the storm exits. This is a scenrenio where parts of the Tennessee Valley could see minor accumulations. We’ve seen in the past where the higher elevations of northeast Alabama including the northern Cumberland Plateau get “something.” It’s only Wednesday, so there is time to massage this one! Something to keep a close watch on!

Sunday afternoon, January 16

Here is a look at some of the discussion from the National Weather Service in Huntsville:

The timing of the cold air will greatly impact when snow starts and how much falls. The million dollar question, how much snow will fall at my house? The official forecast with the (Wednesday) morning update calls for 0.5-1 inch of snow across the area with higher amounts possible in the higher terrain of northeast Alabama. Overall, confidence is increasing in snowfall this weekend, but as with every winter system in the south, stay tuned as minor forecast changes may result in major differences in the impacts.

Check back for further updates as we closer to the weekend!

Ben Smith