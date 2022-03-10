Ahead of the arrival of winter weather this weekend, winter weather alerts have been posted for the Tennessee Valley for Friday night through Saturday morning.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for all of the Tennessee Valley, with the exception of Lincoln and Franklin counties in Tennessee, which are under a Winter Storm Watch for the same time period.

Winter weather this weekend will make hazardous travel conditions across our area. Limit travel on Saturday if possible and have a winter emergency kit in your car. Get the forecast in our forecast discussion.