A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for all of north Alabama along with Franklin, Lincoln, and Moore counties in Tennessee. The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 7 pm Monday evening.

Huntsville Police warn of icy conditions on some roadways

Roads across the area are quickly becoming slick, with temperatures at or below freezing. This will be the main concern heading into the evening and overnight hours. If you need to be out traveling use extreme caution.

While the main concern is the slick roads across the Tennessee Valley, a dusting of snow can’t be completely ruled out! Most will see a dusting, but the higher terrain will have a better chance of accumulating snow.