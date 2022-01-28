A dusting of snow has already fallen across parts of north and northeast Alabama. Snow showers continue to move through this part of the state and a dusting may fall in areas that haven’t seen snow yet tonight. An additional 0.5 inches of snow will be possible for the highest elevations across northeast Alabama. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 2 a.m. Drive with caution as snow showers will reduce visibility. Any moisture on the road will freeze tonight as temperatures fall to the upper teens and low 20s.

