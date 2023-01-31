A system tracking through the Tennessee Valley overnight will lead to the threat of a wintry mix of rain and freezing rain (ice) across the area. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for the counties in purple on the map from 9 p.m. Tuesday through 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Lauderdale and Limestone Counties in North Alabama are included. Wayne, Lawrence, Giles, Lincoln, Moore and Franklin Counties in Tennessee are also included.

Freezing rain will lead to light ice accumulation ranging from a glaze to a tenth of an inch. Use extreme caution when heading out early Wednesday morning as roads could be slick, especially the bridges and overpasses, which cool quicker.