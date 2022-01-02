Winter Weather Advisory issued for the Tennessee Valley

The Weather Authority

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued the following:

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FROM 6 PM SUNDAY EVENING UNTIL 3 AM MONDAY MORNING…

  • WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations around one inch, with localized amounts up to two inches.
  • WHERE…Northern Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee
  • WHEN…From 6 pm Sunday evening until 3 am Monday monring
  • IMPACTS…Slippery roadconditions may develop this evening and overnight
  • PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…Slow down and use caution while traveling if snow is encountered

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here To Send Us Your Photo