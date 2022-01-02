Winter Weather Advisory issued for the Tennessee Valley

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued the following:
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FROM 6 PM SUNDAY EVENING UNTIL 3 AM MONDAY MORNING…
- WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations around one inch, with localized amounts up to two inches.
- WHERE…Northern Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee
- WHEN…From 6 pm Sunday evening until 3 am Monday monring
- IMPACTS…Slippery roadconditions may develop this evening and overnight
- PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…Slow down and use caution while traveling if snow is encountered