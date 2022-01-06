Winter Storm Warning For Parts of Tennessee – Winter Weather Advisory For North Alabama Thursday

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has upgraded the *WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* to a *WINTER STORM WARNING* for southern middle Tennessee including Lincoln, Franklin, and Moore Counties. This includes Fayetteville, Winchester, Cowan, and Sewanee for around 2″ of snow Thursday.

There are specific criteria for a *WINTER STORM WARNING* and it’s regionally dependent across the country. For us in north Alabama, it’s 2″ of snow. It meets that for Tennessee. North Alabama isn’t included because widespread 2″ snow amounts are less likely.

Here is a look at the text for everyone in southern middle Tennessee:

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT: Heavy mixed wintry precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE: Moore, Lincoln and Franklin TN counties. * WHEN: Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerous cold will settle in tonight after the wintry precipitation ends. Any lingering water on roads will freeze and become ice. Travel may remain hazardous into the morning commute on Friday.

For North Alabama Including Huntsville/Madison County:

*WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY* through 6pm. Less snow is expected, but a wintry mix will cause travel issues through this evening. With temperatures falling tonight, BLACK ICE will be an issue through Friday morning. Bridges and overpasses will be extremely slick later Thursday into Friday.

Here is the text from the National Weather Service:

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT: Mixed wintry precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch with locally higher amounts possible and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE: All of northern Alabama. * WHEN: From 4 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS: Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Temperatures Friday morning dip into the teens with single-digit wind chills. Use extreme caution and limit time outside on Friday especially early in the day.

Ben Smith