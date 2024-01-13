HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A winter storm is on its way to the Tennessee Valley next week. This system will bring below-freezing temperatures and some snow.

A winter storm watch has been issued for Southern Middle Tennessee and northern parts of Alabama. The National Weather Service issued the watch from midnight Sunday through 6 am Tuesday.

Morgan County has recently been added to the watch with the latest update.

This system will bring some frigid air to our region as temperatures will drop into the single digits for morning lows, and daytime highs will not make it above freezing at times. Not only will it be cold, but wind chills on Wednesday morning will be below zero.

Not only does this system bring cold air, but it will also bring some snow. How much snow is still being fine-tuned, but for now, anywhere from 1″-4″ is likely, with the highest amounts coming in Northwest Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee.

It is time to prepare for the upcoming cold and snow. Cover exposed pipes, drip faucets, and provide a warm place for your pets when temperatures drop below freezing. Be prepared for power outages, and limit travel when snow and sleet start to fall.

