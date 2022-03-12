Steady snow moved through the Tennessee Valley Saturday night leading to slick conditions and a winter wonderland scene! Although some locations continue to see light snow showers early Saturday morning, the area will dry out and the sun is forecasted to return!

Snowfall totals ranged from an inch to almost four inches across the Tennessee Valley. The highest snow totals were associated with moderate to heavy bands of snow. Another item that helped determine the total snowfall locations saw was the elevation. The higher elevation areas saw the highest totals.

Snowfall Totals

Peak Wind Gusts



As of 8:30, Saturday morning snowfall ranged from 1-4 inches. The highest amounts at this point were in northwestern Alabama. Areas near Cherokee and Florence saw a total of 3 inches. Light snow showers are continuing to fall so stick with the Weather Authority for the latest totals!

Along with the snowfall, the winds were on the stronger side. The northwesterly breeze was sustained at 10-20 mph but wind gusts neared 40 mph. The Wind Advisory will expire at noon on Saturday, but gusty winds will still be possible through the afternoon. Although gusts will be below advisory criteria, gusts of 20-25 mph will be possible.

This Day in History: Blizzard of ’93

The strong northerly breeze will keep temperatures on the cold side today, with high temperatures only expected to reach the low to mid-30s. These temperatures are well below average for this time of year. Wind chill values this afternoon will range from the upper teens to the low 20s. Temperatures will remain on the colder side tonight with lows forecasted to fall into the teens.