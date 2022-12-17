Calendar winter is set to begin on Wednesday, and it is really fitting that mother nature is about to flip the switch on this warm December weather we have had so far. Some really cold air is about to work into our region by the end of the upcoming week and linger into the Christmas holiday.

Drastically colder to end the month

What we know so far is that really cold Arctic air is about to come barreling down from the far northern part of the globe. Temperatures will take a dive into the teens and possibly single digits for morning lows over the holiday weekend. Daytime highs may not even make it above freezing!

What we are still watching is the chance for some wintery weather Thursday night into Friday morning. There is a chance that some moisture could be in place when the cold air arrives Thursday night. This could give us a shot at a wintery mix, or even some snow into Friday morning. If you are dreaming of a white Christmas, don’t hold your breath just yet. What is still unclear is how much snow, if any makes it to the ground. We will keep monitoring the data and bring you the latest forecast as we get closer to the event.

In the meantime, the big story will be the cold weather. Temperatures on Friday morning may drop down into the teens! Wind chills on Friday morning will likely be close to zero or even below zero at times. Taking an early look at Christmas morning, it looks to start off really cold. If you have been thinking it really hasn’t felt like Christmas lately, by Christmas it will feel like Christmas. Morning lows could be in the teens and single digits across the Tennessee Valley.

Prepare your home for the cold

This cold weather looks to hang around for a while. Be sure to take precautions to protect yourself, your pets and your home during this cold weather. Be sure to wear layers when heading outside and limit the amount of time you plan to spend out in the cold. Make sure your pets are staying warm, and make sure that your home is properly insulated and winterized for the upcoming cold.