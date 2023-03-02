More rain is possible through Thursday afternoon. Friday calls for the last round of rain and storms across the Tennessee Valley. This will be an early morning event for the area with heavy rain, gusty winds, and possible tornadoes. This will be a fast mover with the entire line moving across the state in four hours.

Here is a look at the Friday morning timeline:

Windy Conditions In the Forecast Friday

A High Wind Warning will be in effect Friday from 6 AM to 6 PM. This system brings wind gusts over 50 mph through most of the day! Secure outdoor furniture and anything that could blow away as soon as you can! Power outages are likely as well!

Winds will be very strong throughout the day on Friday. It will be a very breezy day with sustained winds around 40 mph. Gusts could top out close to 60 mph!