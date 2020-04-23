Windy Start To Thursday – Severe Storms Possible This Afternoon

Winds gusting to over 40 mph early!

A Wind Advisory remains in effect through the morning hours as winds gust to over 40 mph for parts of the Tennessee Valley. Here is a look at the 7am wind gusts across the region.

7am Wind Gusts

The view from downtown Huntsville has been like this all morning. The flags at Veterans Memorial Park have been straight all morning.

The National Weather Service reports power outages and trees down through parts of Marshall County this morning. There will likely be more reports as well.

All, we have had some reports in Marshall County of downed power lines and tree damage.

..TIME... ...EVENT... ...CITY LOCATION... ...LAT.LON... ..DATE... ....MAG.... ..COUNTY LOCATION..ST.. ...SOURCE.... ..REMARKS.. 0625 AM NON-TSTM WND DMG 4 NE GUNTERSVILLE 34.39N 86.21W 04/23/2020 MARSHALL AL EMERGENCY MNGR ESTIMATED 50 MPH GUSTS FROM GRADIENT WINDS CAUSED SEVERAL TREES TO BE KNOCKED OVER IN AND NEAR LAKE GUNTERSVILLE STATE PARK. POWER OUTAGES WERE ALSO REPORTED THROUGHOUT MARSHALL COUNTY.

Severe Storms Possible This Afternoon

The main cold front moves through this afternoon bringing the potential for severe thunderstorms. All aspects of severe weather are in play with gusty winds, hail, and possible tornadoes. It’s already been an active morning across south Alabama.

Check back for updates through the morning into the afternoon for specifics. Make sure you have more than one way to get warnings including a NOAA Weather Radio and Live Alert 19.