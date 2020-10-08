Window For Stronger Storms, Windy Conditions, and Heavy Rain Saturday Afternoon & Evening

Hurricane Delta makes landfall Friday afternoon along the Louisiana coast line. The system moves northeast closer to the Tennessee Valley Saturday. There will be scattered showers and storms around Friday afternoon, but the higher risk for stronger storms will be Saturday. The Storm Prediction Center has a *MARGINAL RISK* for severe storms here Saturday.

Saturday Severe Weather Outlook

Saturday’s Timing:

Saturday Morning:

6am Saturday Morning

Delta will be well inland severe storms likely around the center for parts of Louisiana, Arkansas, and Mississippi. Showers are possible here, but the risk of severe weather is limited early.

Saturday Afternoon:

4pm Saturday Afternoon



4pm: As Delta moves northeast, bands of heavy rain, gusty winds, and possible tornadoes move into north Alabama. The center is still west of us, but we are on that right side. In the afternoon instability, we have a chance at stronger storms here.

6pm Saturday Evening



6pm: Delta moves through Mississippi with more bands of rain, wind, and possible tornadoes rotating around it. Rain and storms chances stay with us through the overnight Saturday.

