Our weather pattern shifts today from bright sunshine and warm temperatures to wind and plenty of rain. A powerful storm system responsible for tornadoes in Texas moves in our direction bringing wind, rain, flooding, and strong to possibly severe storms later Tuesday. Let’s break it down:

GUSTY WINDS AHEAD

Here are some of the wind gusts you will feel Tuesday. They could be as high as 40 mph before the storms arrive. Secure patio furniture, trash cans, or anything that could blow away before heading to work.

There is a *WIND ADVISORY* up across the entire Tennessee Valley for those strong wind gusts through early Wednesday morning.

STRONG TO SEVERE STORMS

The window opens for strong to severe storms later Tuesday afternoon. Expect an unsettled evening commute in the Shoals through the metro. The curtain of rain moves eastward through the evening to cover the rest of the Tennessee Valley. Here is the timing for heavy rain, flash flooding, and strong storms.

We will be okay for the morning commute, but things change in a hurry after lunch. The last of the heaviest rain will be gone just after midnight for eastern zones.

The highest threat for severe storms will be southwest of our area. We still need to monitor each storm and keep a close watch on the radar as we move through the afternoon and evening.

SPC has north Alabama in a LEVEL 1 (MARGINAL) risk for severe storms Tuesday

After today, the weather pattern settles down to a drier and cooler one the rest of the week.