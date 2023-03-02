Winds could gust up to 60 mph through the day on Friday as another system moves through the Tennesee Valley. Sustained winds will be in the 30-40 mph range on Friday, with gusts likely up to 60 mph!

Because of these very gusty winds expected on Friday a High Wind Warning has been issued for the Tennessee Valley from 6 AM to 6 PM. Be sure to secure loose outdoor items. Widespread power outages are expected as trees and powerlines could be blown down in the high winds.

Stay with The Weather Authority for the latest information on this next storm system.