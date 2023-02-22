A strong cold front will pass through the region Wednesday night, leading to the threat of strong winds for residents in the Tennessee Valley. Due to the threat of these gusty winds, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory until 6pm Wednesday.

All of north Alabama is included in the advisory along with southern middle Tennessee.

The strong south-southwesterly wind will surge warm air into the region, leading to the above-average temperatures we are experiencing. Sustained winds will be in the range of 20 to 25 mph with gusts of 40 mph possible. Mountainous terrain will have the greatest chance of seeing wind gusts over 40 mph.

Winds this strong could lead weak tree limbs to come down and isolated power outages. If you have any loose items or decorations outdoors, the Weather Authority highly recommends securing them down.