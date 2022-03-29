Winds will gust up to 50 mph during the day Wednesday. With that, a wind advisory goes into effect Wednesday morning at 9am. It lasts through 1am Thursday morning.

Here is a look at some of the wind gusts you will feel Wednesday. It might be a good idea to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, or anything loose in your yard that could blow away. Non-thunderstorm wind gusts could produce some power outages on Wednesday.

Here is a look at the text from the National Weather Service in Huntsville:

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM CDT WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Sustained south-southeasterly winds of 25-30 MPH, with frequent gusts around 40 MPH expected in valley locations. Both sustained winds and gusts will be stronger in elevated terrain. * WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln, Moore and Franklin counties in southern Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 9 AM CDT Wednesday to 1 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.