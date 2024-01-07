HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Weather Authority is continuing to monitor a strong system that will track through the region for the start of the week.

While severe storms are forecast to occur south of the area, the Tennessee Valley is forecast to experience strong winds and heavy rain.

Ahead of the strong winds in the forecast, the National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory from 3 pm Monday until 6 pm Tuesday. All counties in North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee are included in this alert.

A Wind Advisory is issued when sustained winds of 25 mph or higher persist for an hour or longer.

Sustained winds are forecast to be from 20-30 mph, with wind gusts upwards of 45 mph possible. Isolated gusts of 50 mph will be possible across the higher terrain.

Take the time now to secure any loose outdoor items that could blow away. A few power outages may result from the strong winds bringing down tree limbs onto powerlines.

Stay with The Weather Authority for the latest on this windy system.