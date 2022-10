A Wind Advisory has been issued for our area from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday. A strong weather system will move through, leading to sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible. Secure your loose outdoor decorations as they could blow away.

The Weather Authority is tracking this weather system that will also bring the risk of severe storms. Have our Live Alert 19 weather app for the latest alerts.