A strong cold front tracking through the region on Thursday will bring the threat of strong winds to the portions of the viewing area. Ahead of this weather threat, the National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued a Wind Advisory.

This Wind Advisory has been issued for the following counties in north Alabama, Lauderdale, Limestone, Lawrence, Morgan, Cullman, Marshall, Madison, Colbert, Franklin, Etowah, DeKalb, and Jackson. In Tennesee, this includes Lincoln and Franklin counties.

With a strong low-level jet and a tight pressure gradient associated with this cold front, winds will be strong outside of any storms. Sustained winds Wednesday night through Friday will be between 10 to 20 mph with those higher gusts.

These strong winds could lead to sporadic power outages and weak trees or limbs will likely come down. Stick with the Weather Authority for the very latest!