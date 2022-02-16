A strong storm system is forecasted to move through the region on Thursday bringing the return of active weather. A tightly compacted pressure gradient will lead to strong winds at the surface. Although Wednesday was a bit breezy, we are forecasting even stronger winds for Thursday as the actual system moves through.

Winds will be sustained out of the south from 15-25 mph, especially when the front moves through. Gusts are forecasted to be between 35-45 mph. The higher terrain spots in DeKalb, Jackson, and Marshall counties could see non thunderstorm gusts over 50 mph. Isolated power outages will be possible and weak trees could be blown down. Make sure you have a plan in place and a way to receive watches and warnings if you do lose power.

Estimated Wind Gusts From 6 am Thursday to 12 am Friday

Here is the information from the National Weather Service in Huntsville:

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT 6 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT…

WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45-50 mph expected

WHERE…Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee

WHEN…From 6 am Thursday to midnight Thursday night

IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Higher terrain areas in southern middle Tennessee and northeastern Alabama may approach high wind warning criteria

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…Use extra caution while driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor items.