A wind advisory has been issued for all North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennesee from 7 PM tonight until 6 AM Thursday. There will be the threat of some gusty winds later this evening and into the overnight hours.

Winds will be out of the South at 20-30 mph, with gusts upwards of 40 mph at times. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured items like your trash can, and yard decorations. The gusty winds may also result in a few power outages across the area, especially if trees or tree limbs get blown down.