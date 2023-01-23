A robust storm system tracking through the region late Tuesday night into Wednesday will bring the threat of strong winds to the area. Ahead of this threat, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 9 pm Tuesday to 3 pm Wednesday.

All counties in north Alabama are included along with parts of southern middle Tennessee highlighted in brown in the graphic above.

A tight pressure gradient will lead to strong southerly sustained winds at the surface in the range of 20 to 30 mph. Wind gusts will range from 40 to 45 mph; with higher gusts upwards of 50 mph possible in the higher terrain. If trends begin to pick up more on the threat of gusts higher than 50 mph over the mountainous terrain, a High Wind Warning may be issued.

With gusts, this high, power outages are likely to occur during this period. It is important to have phones fully charged and extra batteries around. With the heavy rain in the forecast, the saturated ground will lead to trees coming down as well.

