It will be turning gusty on Monday as another system makes its way through the Tennessee Valley. A wind advisory has been issued for Monday from 6 AM to 6 PM for strong gusty winds throughout the day.

Another front is expected to move through during the day on Monday, leading to the development of showers and a few storms. The bigger concern will be the gusty winds with the front moving in.

Winds will be out of the southwest Monday at around 20-25 mph. Wind gusts will be around 40-45 mph, with the potential for some gusts to reach 50 mph in Southern Middle Tennesee. These gusty conditions could lead to some isolated power outages. Now is the time to secure or bring in outdoor items that could blow away in strong, gusty conditions.

