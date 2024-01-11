As our next weather system moves in, winds will gust through the day on Friday. Ahead of this system arriving, a wind advisory has been issued for the gusty conditions.

The wind advisory will go into effect at 6 Friday morning and run until midnight Saturday. Winds will be sustained at around 20-30 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph.

Be prepared for power outages due to downed trees and powerlines. Bring in or tie down loose outdoor objects and use caution when driving.

Stay with The Weather Authority for the latest on this upcoming storm system.