There’s been a lot of talk over the past 24 hours about the balloon from China spotted over Montana and then Missouri. Using the last known location of the balloon over eastern Missouri and the last known height of 60-66,000 feet, we can run a couple of computer models to show where the balloon may travel in the future based on upper-level winds. The above graphic shows it drifting over Kentucky, Tennessee and North Carolina.

Ensemble plots show a collection of data and the above graphic shows the GFS Ensemble model. The closer the lines, the better the consensus as to where the balloon could track. Both of these images show 96 hours into the future. Eventually, it tracks over the Atlantic.