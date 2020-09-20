Will The Nice Weather Last As Fall Begins?

Fall is right around the corner! The official start of the Fall season comes Tuesday morning.

Through this week, temperatures look to hover around or a little below average. Highs will be in the 70s and low 80s. Some of the coolest weather of the week will be as some clouds and rain associated with Beta moves through around the middle of the week.

We’ll be back into the 80s by the weekend though, and longer range, temperatures may be a bit above average as we head through the last of the month.

That’s not to say we’ll be scorching hot. The average high temperature in Huntsville is around 80°. It’s a ways out, but we think temperatures may be above 80° towards the end of the month. For those looking for the really cool fall air, it doesn’t look to be coming before the month of October.

– Alex Puckett

