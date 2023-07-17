The smoke plume from wildfires in the Canadian Providences continues to impact the Southeast. While the thickest plume of smoke remains across the Great Lakes region, the winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere continue to filter it into our area.

Wildfires continue to burn across parts of Canada, especially in Alberta and Saskatchewan. With the wildfire smoke over the Tennessee Valley Monday many experienced hazy skies. The particles from the smoke will subdue the sun’s brightness leading to a muted sky color. You will notice a red-orange tint in Monday’s sunset.

The air quality has not been the best due to the combination of smoke and other pollutants in the atmosphere. The Air Quality Index (AQI), had reached a maximum of 141 Monday placing Huntsville in the ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ category. With the high level, it became unhealthy for those suffering from health problems such as asthma and COPD. When levels exceed 100, it’s recommended to limit the amount of strenuous activity outdoors.

You can also check the air quality where you live as it changes at Airnow.gov, with data that is updated twice every hour.

When will the smoke begin to filter out?

The smoke that has been lingering over the Tennessee Valley will begin to filter out Tuesday. This will be thanks to disturbance tracking through the region helping to push the smoke off to the east. While some smoke will linger in the morning hours, it will begin to lighten through the afternoon.

While this will be the case, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management has issued an Air Quality Alert for Madison and Morgan counties Tuesday.