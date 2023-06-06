Large wildfires in Canada continue to burn leading to thick smoke filtering into the United States. The thick wildfire smoke filtering into the atmosphere is leading to poor air quality for parts of the Northeast.

A strong low pressure over the Northeast region is responsible for filtering the thick smoke into the atmosphere. The counter-clockwise rotation around this system will continue to push the wildfire smoke further south, towards the Tennessee Valley late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Some communities in southern middle Tennessee are already experiencing hazy conditions Tuesday afternoon. It will be across this area that the thickest smoke will likely end up, especially by early Wednesday morning.

When it comes to air quality, the smoke is leading to hazardous conditions for residents across the Northeast. When looking at the air quality map above, the unhealthy and hazardous conditions are highlighted in red and purple.

When levels reach as high as they are in New York, it is important to limit time outdoors. This is especially important for those who suffer from health problems like asthma. Here in the Tennessee Valley, we will likely continue to see our AQI in the 51 to 100 range meaning those who are sensitive should limit their time outdoors.

While the thickest smoke is forecast to be across Tennessee, the majority of the area will see some type of impact from the Canadian wildfires. Air quality-wise, our region will not experience anything like New York as much of the pollutants will remain in the upper levels of the atmosphere.

The main impact we will experience is hazy conditions during the day and the sun will have a red tint to it. This red tint to the sun will lead to beautiful sunsets and sunrises through Thursday morning.

