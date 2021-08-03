Wildfire Smoke Continues To Bring A Hazy Sky And Reduced Air Quality

It’s been a hazy summer around here thanks to smoke from the raging wildfires in the Western U.S. and Southern Canada. Instead of that crisp blue, our sky has been a milky blue-white and that doesn’t look to change anytime soon. While we haven’t seen the kind of serious air quality issues that have been ongoing further to our northwest, there have been some days that the smoke has gotten thick enough here to notice. Last night, it was thick enough to be unhealthy for those with asthma, allergies, or even some heart conditions.

The smoke has thickened today, and it's so low to the ground tonight that it's unhealthy for people with lung or heart conditions. The official forecast is for improvement tomorrow, but I still think it'll be thick enough to be tough on those sensitive to dirty air. #valleywx pic.twitter.com/dk1FnuoQi5 — Jason Simpson (@simpsonwhnt) August 3, 2021

Air quality can get worse at night as the temperature near the surface drops faster than it does higher up, leading to a temperature inversion that stops the smoke from dispersing vertically through the atmosphere.

Today’s air quality is forecast to be about where it has been recently, in the Moderate category. The primary pollutant will be those fine particles, mainly smoke.

If you have been having any adverse effects to this smoke, the news isn’t great. With a large number of large fires still ongoing across the Western U.S. and Canada, I don’t see this smoky haze leaving us anytime soon.

For most of us, the only thing we’ll notice from this smoke is the hazy sky, but if you are more prone to adverse health effects from smoke, spend more time indoors and be sure to take it easy if you are going outside.

