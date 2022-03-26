It is going to be a chilly night across the Tennessee Valley! A strong northwest wind flow Saturday will usher in drier and colder air into the region. This dry air will keep sunshine in the forecast but the colder air will lead to chilly temperatures. High temperatures Saturday are forecasted to near the low 60s.

Winds will begin to calm overnight and skies will stay mainly clear. Although some mid and high level clouds will increase, temperatures are still expected to fall. Low temperatures tonight will range from the upper 20s to low 30s. If you are heading out early Sunday morning make sure you bundle up!

The coldest temperatures tonight are forecasted to occur in southern middle Tennessee and northern portions of Alabama. In these areas temperatures are forecasted to reach 32 degrees or lower. A Freeze Warning will go into effect for the areas in dark purple above from 3 am to 9 am Sunday morning. The reason these locations will be under a Freeze Warning is becaure the lows will be at or below freezing for at least three hours.

It is important to take the necessary precautions and preparations now to prevent damage to vegetation and plumbing. If you have any outdoor plumbing, consider draining the hose and/or letting drip. If you have any small plants bring them indoors, if you can’t considering covering them. It is also very important to bring your furry friend indoors to protect them from the cold!

Information From The National Weather Service:

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM SUNDAY…

WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures in the 28-32 degree range are expected for several hours early Sunday morning. A widespread coverage of frost is also anticipated during this period.

WHERE…DeKalb, Jackson, Lauderdale, Limestone, and Madison counties in Alabama along with Franklin, Lincoln, and Moore counties in Tennessee.

WHEN…From 3 am to 9 am Sunday

IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation, and possible damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes. Pipes should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Thost that have in-ground sprinklers should drain them and cover above-ground pipesto protect them from freezing.

The remaining portions of northern Alabama will be under a Frost Advisory, areas in light blue above, from 3 am to 9 am Sunday. A Frost Advisory is issued when low temperatures are forecasted to be between 33 and 35 degrees. The majority of the area will see this, though isolated locations could see temperatures closer to 30 degrees.

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM SUNDAY…

WHAT…Temperatures in the 33-36 degree range for several hours early Sunday morning will result in widspread frost formation.

WHERE…Colbert, Cullman, Frankin, Lawrence, Marshall, and Morgan counties.

WHEN…From 3 am to 9 am Sunday

IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive vegetation if left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold