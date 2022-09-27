On Tuesday afternoon all of Alabama was placed in a Red Flag Warning except north Alabama. The dry and breezy conditions are forecast to continue on Wednesday and Thursday. This means pleasant weather for the Tennessee Valley but could lead to an increased fire risk. In the locations under the Red Flag Warning, they are forecast to experience 30 mph wind gusts and dew points in the 20s.

The latest fire weather forecast from the National Weather Service Office in Huntsville indicates there will be a localized fire risk over the next two days. The strong northerly wind flow will keep dew point values in the 30s most of Wednesday afternoon. Wind speeds will be sustained between 10-15 miles per hour and gusts in the 20s.

With the dry conditions and winds, you may be wondering why exactly is northern Alabama not included in this warning. Even though we will see winds over 15 mph at times tomorrow and it will be relatively dry, the fire risk is going to be more localized than widespread.

Stick with the Weather Authority for the latest for if these conditions change.