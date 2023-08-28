The Weather Authority, along with meteorologists across the Southeast, are closely watching Idalia as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico.

Idalia continues to strengthen and organize as it approaches the western tip of Cuba late Monday afternoon. As this tropical system moves into the Gulf of Mexico, it is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall in Florida. Models are in better agreement that the landfall will occur near the Big Bend of Florida.

The latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) Monday afternoon shows this system has maximum sustained winds and is nearing hurricane strength. The maximum sustained winds are 70 mph and it is continuing to track north at 8 mph. Once over the Gulf of Mexico, Idalia will likely undergo a process known as rapid intensification.

When a tropical system undergoes rapid intensification, it means there is at least a 30-knot (35 mph) increase in maximum wind within 24 hours. With rising sea surface temperatures, recent tropical systems have undergone this same process. Last year, Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified into a major hurricane before slamming into the southwest coast of Florida.

What helps support the rapid intensification of a system:

So what causes a tropical system to rapidly intensify and in some cases right before landfall? There are many environmental factors that would support this process but some of the main parameters would be sea surface temperatures, wind shear, and moisture content of the atmosphere.

Soon-to-be hurricane Idalia will be moving in a favorable environment to support rapid intensification on Tuesday. First, the Gulf of Mexico is very warm with sea surface temperatures in the upper 80s and in some locations nearing 90 degrees. Tropical systems thrive over hot open water like this. As Idalia first enters the Gulf of Mexico, there will be weak wind shear (change in wind speed/direction with height) which allows systems to further intensify. Stronger wind shear will break down a tropical system.

So far this hurricane season there have been nine named storms in the Atlantic Basin. During a normal season, we see 14 named storms. Only one has been a major hurricane, Franklin, but this could change if Idalia does strengthen to a category three hurricane. If a hurricane is categorized as three or higher it is considered a major hurricane.

Stick with the Weather Authority for the latest of Idalia and any other systems that develop this season.