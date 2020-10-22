Where’s the cool weather!?

Major shift in the weather next week

Nearly ten degrees above average. That’s where we’ve been for most of this week, and that’s how the weekend and at least the beginning of next week look as well.

There will be a sharp change by the end of next week, though! Expect several waves of rain and some occasional thunderstorms from Tuesday morning to Thursday night. All of that comes ahead of a very slow-moving system that allows colder weather to blow in again by Friday and Saturday (Halloween).

It’s all about the pattern…

There are big, big ‘elements’ in the weather pattern that drive the daily, local weather changes (or lack of change) that we feel.

Ridges force the jet stream, and therefore the colder air, to the north. Troughs let that cold air come south and often bring rain and storms with the transition.

A strong ridge this week has kept it warm and dry; it breaks down a little on Friday, Saturday and Sunday but builds back for the first part of next week. Most model guidance points to a strong, deep trough setting up over the East late next week: rainy as it moves in, colder while it’s here. In fact, you can see the change between the two features with the GFS forecast model guidance!

Temperatures are warmer with the ridge in control; they drop sharply with the trough’s development over Alabama and Tennessee:







How about some rain?

October has been fairly dry to this point; in fact, without the influence of Hurricane Delta on the 9th, 10th, and 11th, Huntsville would have 0.01″ of rain this month. We could use a few downpours, and next week is looking promising: potentially a half-inch to one full inch of rain on average through next Thursday (and maybe even more early Friday).

Some model guidance goes bonkers with several inches of rain; we’ll stick with the conservative estimates for now until there’s more evidence of that in the future.

-Jason

