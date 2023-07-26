July has been an active month for the area between heat index values over 100 degrees and severe storms. Some of the severest storms that ripped through the region led to damage, flash flooding, and tornadoes.

The storm systems that tracked through the region this month were known as MCS. An MCS is a mesoscale convective system, which means a cluster of storms. The environment over the region was supportive of severe storm development with plenty of warm air, moisture, and wind shear in place.

When we break down the severe warnings issued for the area, there were a total of 60 severe thunderstorm warnings, six flash flood warnings, and zero tornado warnings. While no tornado warnings were issued a severe thunderstorm warning is issued for a storm producing winds in excess of 58 mph, one-inch hail, and/or could produce a tornado.

Two communities in Madison County were directly impacted by tornadoes that spawned from severe storms. The first tornado occurred on the 17th and was a short-lived EF0 with peak winds around 80 mph. This EF0 left behind a nearly two-and-a-half-mile-long damage path in the Monrovia community.

Later that week, a second tornado produced damage across southeastern parts of the county. The EF1 spawned along the edge of storms as it pushed east through the area with peak winds of 93 mph. This tornado left behind a damaged path of just around seven miles near the Hampton Cove community.

Tornadoes can occur any time of year here in North Alabama but mainly develop during the two severe weather seasons in the Spring and Fall. Looking at the month of July it ranks second to last for the tornado count. The month that has the lowest count of tornadoes is September where only seven have developed between 1950 and the present day.

Yearly North Alabama Tornado Statistics:

So far in 2023, the counties in North Alabama, that the National Weather Service (NWS) Office in Huntsville covers have seen 16 tornadoes. The single EF3 tornado tracked from Madison County into southern Lincoln County in Tennessee. While the tornado count for the counties NWS Huntsville covers is three, the combined total would be 18 as the EF3 mentioned above counts as one continuous tornado.

The ten-year average is 12.8 for tornadoes when looking at the data from 2013 to 2022. When comparing this to the number of tornadoes we have seen so far in 2023, we have already surpassed the 10-year average. Along with this, we have also doubled the number of tornadoes to what we saw in 2022 and 2021; in both years only eight tornadoes formed. It is important to note we still have a second severe weather season to go through, in the Fall.

When looking at the yearly tornado count for North Alabama from 1950 to the Present, there appears to be a jump in tornado development in the 2000s. The most yearly tornado count occurred in 2011 when 47 tornadoes tracked through the region. This was the year that a destructive tornado outbreak happened in our region. As of right now, there have been a total of 647 tornadoes here in North Alabama since 1950.

