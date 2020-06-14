When Will The Summer Heat And Humidity Return?

We’ve gotten some drier air to move in across the Tennessee Valley, and that has led to much more comfortable days and evenings. This kind of weather never lasts too long in North Alabama in June, but we’ll be lucky enough to get a few more days of pleasant weather.

We start to see the humidity trend back up a bit by Thursday, but even then, it won’t be too oppressive. The more typical summer heat and humidity return by next weekend, with highs back in the 90s and the heat index in the mid to upper 90s.