When Will It Cool Off? Chances Are We Get a Taste Of Fall In September

As August winds down, many are thinking about cooler fall temperatures. Things like football and pumpkin spice lattes are on the minds of many in the Tennessee Valley. Chances are we’ll get those cooler temperatures next month. Here is a look at the first day of 70s in previous years.

Five out of the last six years we’ve had a daytime high in the 70s in the month of September. We hit 75° as early as September 1 in 2017. There is always a disclaimer as past years don’t always equate to the future. Chances are pretty good to see a taste of fall sooner than later. Autumn official begins Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at 2:21pm CDT. Maybe we’ll see cooler temperatures before that.

Notice I didn’t include 2019. That year we hit 90° 27 of 30 days in September including twice at 100°! I think we are safe from that this year.