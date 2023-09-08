It is starting to feel a little like fall here in the Tennessee Valley, and many people are wondering when they can expect the leaves to change. The weather plays a large role in when and how spectacular that show of fall colors is.

Fall colors typically peak around early November for the Tennessee Valley. The popular fall destination spot, The Great Smoky Mountains typically peak in mid-October.

The timing and the vibrancy of the fall leaves changing colors has a lot to do with how wet, and how cool it is. Wet and cool conditions are ideal for the most vibrant and on-time displays of fall color.

More moisture tends to lead to an on-time color change and more vibrant colors, whereas drier conditions lead to muted colors and delayed change.

Cooler, seasonable temperatures are better for fall colors than abnormally warm temperatures. Cool, crisp nights will lead to better displays of color.

Looking ahead, the forecast looks favorable for a decent color change. There is a chance that temperatures by the middle part of the month could be below our normal high of 87, and our mornings could be cooler than 64.

The rainfall outlook for the same time calls for an equal chance for above or below-average rainfall. If rainfall is near normal for this time of the year, then it may have little impact on the fall color display this year.

It will not be too much longer before some of the trees start to turn, so be on the lookout for fall colors.