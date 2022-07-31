It is the end of July and August is right around the corner. So what is typical of the weather for this time of the year and what can we expect heading into the upcoming month?

Typically August is one of our drier and warmer months of the year in the Tennesee Valley. Typical August temperatures range from the low 70s for morning lows to the low 90s for daytime highs. Typically the area receives 3.55 inches of rain for the entire month.

So far the first part of August is looking to be above average temperature-wise. The Climate Prediction Center projects our area to experience above-average temperatures through the first several days of the month.

This pattern could continue thanks to an upper-level ridge getting locked into place over the middle of the country. This type of pattern would lend to drier and much warmer days across the country’s midsection and south.

Whatever the month of August will bring, The Weather Authority team will keep you up to date on the forecast in the days to come.