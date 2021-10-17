What to expect for the coming week

High pressure in control of the region

Warming temperatures

It has been a picture perfect Fall weekend across the Tennessee Valley, but how long will this nice weather last? An area of high pressure will continue to slowly progress eastward through the region, keeping dry air in place for early portions of the coming week. This will keep the clouds away leading to an abundance of sunshine!

After seeing below average temperatures this past weekend, we will see a brief warm up heading into the new week. Winds will begin to shift from a northerly to southerly wind flow by Tuesday. This will lead to an increase in moisture and warm air into the region. Temperatures will be near average Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. By Friday, temperatures are forecasted to fall back towards 70 degrees.

Rain Showers Return

Weak cold front passage forecasted Thursday

After starting the week off with beautiful weather, the threat for rain showers return! A weak cold front will approach the region from the west leading to spotty rain showers on Thursday. With winds shifting out of the south by Tuesday and Wednesday, warm and moist air will be ushered into the region. Rain showers will be spotty in coverage and look to develop by early to mid afternoon.

Potential rainfall the next 7 days

Due to rain activity being spotty in coverage and there being a limited amount of moisture, rain totals look to remain on the light side. Aside for a brief downpour, rain totals look to be around a quarter of an inch or less. Rain activity will quickly end late Thursday night as an area of high pressure builds into the region. This will lead to decreasing cloud cover and more sunshine to end the week and start the upcoming weekend!