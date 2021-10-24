What to expect for the coming week

It was a beautiful Fall weekend across the Tennessee Valley, with plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures. A southerly breeze will usher warm air and moisture into the region through the next 24 hours. Clouds look to fully increase Sunday night ahead of a cold front approaching the region.

Rain chances the next 7 days

Two frontal passages this week will bring the chance for rain activity to the region. A cold front passage Monday will produce some scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Rainfall accumulation from this system will remain light, heavier rainfall is expected midweek. A stronger cold front will move through the region late Wednesday into Thursday leading to widespread rain activity, some of which could be heavy at times.

Monday’s Frontal Passage



Cold Front passage Monday will lead to scattered rain showers

Heading out the door Monday morning rain activity will be spotty in coverage; don’t forget to grab the umbrella as rain chances increase through the morning. Scattered rain showers will develop mid to late morning first in northwestern Alabama then progress eastward. With limited instability, thunderstorm activity will be isolated in coverage and any storms that do develop could be strong. Any strong storms could produce strong winds.

Estimated rainfall through Tuesday morning

Rain accumulation looks to be on the lighter side across the area. Most locations will see a 1/4 of an inch or less. Isolated higher amounts will be possible with downpours associated with any thunderstorms. Behind this frontal system dry air will be ushered into the region allowing cloud cover to quickly clear out! Sunshine will return for portions of Tuesday before rain chances return with our next frontal passage.

Midweek Frontal Passage





Frontal passage brings the threat for rain late Wednesday into Thursday

Cloud cover is quick to build back in on Wednesday as a second cold front moves into the region. This frontal system appears to be stronger than Monday’s frontal passage. Latest model trends have slowed the progression of this frontal system, meaning the first half of Wednesday will be mainly dry. By mid to late afternoon rain showers and thunderstorms will begin to overspread the region. Steady rainfall will become more widespread by Wednesday night with pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall possible.

Environmental factors will be in place for the potential of isolated strong thunderstorms across the Tennessee Valley. The main threat for severe storms, though, will be south of the region in portions of southern Alabama, southern Mississippi, & the Florida Panhandle. Nonetheless, any strong storms that are able to develop will have the potential to produce some strong winds and heavy rainfall.

Estimated rainfall through the next 7 days

Taking a look at the estimated rainfall totals through the next 7 days across the Tennessee Valley, we have the potential to see an inch of rainfall; the majority of this will be associated with the second frontal passage. The exact placement of the heaviest rain bands will determine who sees the highest rain amounts; some of which could be greater than an inch. Flooding doesn’t look to be a major concern, but it will be something we monitor closely.

Scattered rain showers and isolated storms will linger through the end of the week as the area of low pressure continues to spin over the region. Thanks to the system being to the north of the area, colder air will be ushered into the region leading to temperatures late week with highs in the 60s expected.