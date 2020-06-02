What Kind of Impacts Can Alabama Expect From Cristobal?

Tropical Storm Cristobal is currently in the far Southwestern Gulf of Mexico, and with weak steering currents, it won’t move too much over the next couple of days.

Tropical Storm Cristobal continues to slowly intensify in Gulf of Mexico

Cristobal will eventually be pulled north, likely making landfall Sunday night or Monday west of Alabama.

Cristobal forecast cone from the National Hurricane Center’s 4pm advisory.

That doesn’t mean that Alabama sees no impact from this system though. Along the Gulf Coast, outer bands of Cristobal will lead to heavy downpours, gusty winds, and perhaps even tornadoes. In addition, Cristobal will lead to dangerous rip currents. Those are actually the biggest weather related killer along Alabama’s Gulf Coast.

Weather Fatalities from National Weather Service in Mobile, Al.

Here in the Tennessee Valley, Cristobal could bring some scattered showers and storms next week if it tracks far enough east or moves north and east after landfall. Even without Cristobal’s influence, we still expect a few scattered downpours around North Alabama and Southern Tennessee through the rest of this week and into next week.

Regardless of Cristobal’s influence, spotty showers and storms likely through next week.

– Alex Puckett

