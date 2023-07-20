You have probably heard us talk about MCS recently with the weather pattern that has been in place over us the past several days. What are they and why have we seen so many lately?

An MCS is a Mesoscale Convective System (MCS) or a complex of thunderstorms that can move over a large area of land and produce a lot of damage. These systems are capable of producing wind damage, as they move through, but are also capable of producing tornadoes on occasion.

The reason we have seen so many of these types of systems lately is because of our current atmospheric setup. Currently, a ridge is over Texas and Louisiana, and we are sitting just on the edge of it.

When we are on the edge of the ridge, we become susceptible to storm systems that ride around the ridge. If the ridge were to build more over our area, then we would have fewer storms and more sunshine. Because we are on the edge of the ridge, storm systems will continue to ride around it and be driven toward our region.