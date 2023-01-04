If you were curious about how the rain has faired lately, it’s been wetter than average. Winter precipitation to date in Huntsville is nearly 0.7 inches above average. This is since Dec. 1. We use the months of December, January and February as winter for climate record-keeping purposes.

In Muscle Shoals, the surplus is more than an inch.

Month-to-date rainfall has also been above average, with Huntsville recording a little more than one inch of rain. Muscle Shoals has seen nearly 1.5 inches of rain. There’s no drought currently across the Tennessee Valley.