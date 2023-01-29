The rain that we see this weekend will not be the last, there will be more as we head into the upcoming workweek. There will be multiple chances for rain Tuesday through Thursday.

Another system will approach the area on Tuesday, leading to more showers across the region. Some more showers will be behind this system on Wednesday, and yet another system will set up on Thursday.

Another low-pressure system will move across the state on Thursday bringing even more showers to our area. Some of these on Thursday could produce some more heavy rain in a few locations.

Rain should come to an end Friday, as high pressure starts to work back into the area. By the end of the week, rainfall totals will be around 2-3 inches across the area, with higher amounts coming in localized spots.