Wet weather pattern continues into the new workweek

The first half of the weekend started off pleasant with only isolated rain shower activity. That changed Sunday as shower activity became more widespread as a cold front approached from the west. This front is forecasted to pass through the region on Monday. Once this occurs, our weather will then be influenced by an area of low-pressure to the south of us.

This low pressure system will act as a conveyor belt, ushering warm and moist air into the region. This will keep the region warm & muggy. Rain activity will be on and off through the coming week, but when it does rain it could be heavy. Shower activity on Monday with be isolated in coverage, before a batch of steady light rain showers arrive by the evening hours. Rain activity increases again by Tuesday & Wednesday, rain activity during this period will be heavy at times. Latest model trends hint that the threat for heaviest rain will be in northeastern Alabama. Nonetheless, everyone will see the potential for showers and storms heading into the near week.

How much rain is typical the month of October?

During the month of October, we see an average of 3.56″ of rainfall. On average between October 3-9, we see around 0.70″ of rain. We don’t foresee a major flood threat at this point, but this would be quite a bit of rainfall for early October.